Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.28). Seagen posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

