Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $15.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 3,141,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,863. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

