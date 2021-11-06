Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

ELY stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $7,265,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.