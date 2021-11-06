Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

