Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Sell

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.