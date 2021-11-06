Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 69,049 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

