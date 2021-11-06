Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

