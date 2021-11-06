Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. Culp has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

