Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Exponent has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,755 shares of company stock worth $5,014,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

