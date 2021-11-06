Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,990,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,817,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

