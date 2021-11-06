Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $660.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zebra Technologies traded as high as $595.98 and last traded at $593.21, with a volume of 6239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.49.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

