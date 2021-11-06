Zerogoki USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $621,839.24 and approximately $212.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00263082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

