Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

