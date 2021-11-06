Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ZG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

