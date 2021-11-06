Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.320-$7.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

