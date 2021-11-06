Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.320-$7.470 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
