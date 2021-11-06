Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at BTIG Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $173.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.57.

NYSE ZBH traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.66. 2,977,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $134.69 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

