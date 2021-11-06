ZINC Market Capitalization Reaches $50,327.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $50,327.00 and $50.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.