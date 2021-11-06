ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,340,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.