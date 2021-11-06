Zynex, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

