$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). FOX reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

