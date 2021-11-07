$0.02 EPS Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 554,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,476,696 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

