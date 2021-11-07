-$0.08 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OSW opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.