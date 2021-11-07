$0.13 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

