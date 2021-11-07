$0.17 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

