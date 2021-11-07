-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

PCSA opened at $6.95 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $108.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

