-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

