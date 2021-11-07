$0.32 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

