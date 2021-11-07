$0.74 EPS Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Autohome posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,108,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,320. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. Autohome has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

