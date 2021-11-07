$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

THS stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

