$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 5,872,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

