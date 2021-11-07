$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 488,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.