$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $99.93 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

