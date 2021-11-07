$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.68. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,830,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 329.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

