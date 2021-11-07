$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WOR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. 205,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

