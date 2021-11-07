$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.56. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.