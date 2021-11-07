1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 555.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

