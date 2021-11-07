$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report $101.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.73 million to $102.60 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $471.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.63 million to $517.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 678,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

