116,555 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of RadNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

