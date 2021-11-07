12,450 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Sysco stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

