136,873 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 136,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

