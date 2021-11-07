1,390 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $827,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 117,640.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

