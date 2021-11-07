$16.65 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $16.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

AJX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

