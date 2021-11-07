$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $472.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 285,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,689. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

