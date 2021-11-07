1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,210.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $198.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $142.84 and a one year high of $199.68.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

