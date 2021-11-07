1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,257 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

NYSE WFG opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

