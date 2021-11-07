1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $2,154,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bruker by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bruker by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Shares of BRKR opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

