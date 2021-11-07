1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

