$2.79 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $344.21. 432,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,867. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.46 and a 200 day moving average of $329.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

