2,306 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $267.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

