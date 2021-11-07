$254.65 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $254.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $288.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $726.55 million, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

